Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov taken to hospital in Bali

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has been taken to the hospital after suffering a health problem following his arrival for the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesian authorities said.

Three Indonesian government and medical officials said the Russian diplomat was being treated on the resort island.

Two said Mr Lavrov was being treated for a heart condition.

The officials said he was taken to Sanglah Hospital in the provincial capital, Denpasar. The hospital did not immediately comment.

Mr Lavrov is the highest-ranking Russian official attending the G20 summit which begins on Tuesday.

Officials at the Russian Embassy could not immediately be reached for comment.

