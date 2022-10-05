Oprah Winfrey and David Letterman among moderators for Michelle Obama tour

I'm so excited to go on #TheLightWeCarry Tour with these wonderful people!

I’ll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can’t wait to tell you more. I hope you'll join us!

Get your ticket today: https://t.co/IZWLMRGTn5 pic.twitter.com/WcG8wm0OOr

— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 5, 2022