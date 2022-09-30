Gunfire in Burkina Faso capital sparks mutiny fears

Burkina Faso president

Residents in the capital of Burkina Faso have reported gunfire and the state broadcaster has gone off air, fuelling fears of a mutiny.

The developments in Ouagadougou came just after coup leader-turned-president Lt Col Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba returned from a trip to the UN General Assembly.

Lt Col Damiba seized power in January, overthrowing Burkina Faso’s democratically elected president.

He has faced mounting criticism over the unabated attacks by Islamic extremists, which had led to popular support for his takeover.