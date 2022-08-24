Ukraine braced for heavy attacks as Independence Day marked

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine is braced for what President Volodymyr Zelensky warned could be especially brutal Russian attacks as the country observed its Independence Day under conditions considered too dangerous to allow any major public celebrations in the capital.

Residents of Kyiv woke up to air raid sirens, but there were no immediate airstrikes.

The capital has been largely spared from attack in recent months, as a war that was widely expected to be a lightning conquest by Moscow turned into a grinding conflict fought mostly in the east and south.

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson marked the holiday with a visit to Kyiv — his third since the war started — and other European leaders used the occasion to pledge unwavering support for the country and pay tribute to the sacrifices of its people.

The US announced a major new military aid package totalling nearly three billion dollars to help Ukrainian forces fight for years to come.

Independence Day commemorates Ukraine’s 1991 declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.

Kyiv authorities banned large gatherings in the capital through Thursday, fearing the national holiday might bring particularly heavy Russian missile strikes.

“Russian provocations and brutal strikes are a possibility,” Mr Zelensky said in a statement.

“Please strictly follow the safety rules. Please observe the curfew. Pay attention to the air sirens. Pay attention to official announcements. And remember: We must all achieve victory together.”

Nevertheless, a festive atmosphere prevailed at Kyiv’s Maidan square as thousands of Kyiv residents posed for pictures next to burned-out Russian tanks put on display.

Folk singers set up, and many revellers — ignoring the sirens — were out and about in traditionally embroidered dresses and shirts.

In a holiday message to the country, Mr Zelensky said: “Six months ago, Russia declared war on us. On February 24, all of Ukraine heard explosions and gunshots.

“On February 24, we were told: You have no chance. On August 24, we say: Happy Independence Day, Ukraine.”

US President Joe Biden said the latest American aid package will allow Ukraine to acquire air defence and artillery systems and other weapons.

“I know this Independence Day is bittersweet for many Ukrainians as thousands have been killed or wounded, millions have been displaced from their homes, and so many others have fallen victim to Russian atrocities and attacks,” Mr Biden said.

“But six months of relentless attacks have only strengthened Ukrainians’ pride in themselves, in their country, and in their 31 years of independence.”

Mr Johnson urged Western allies to maintain their support of Ukraine through the winter.

“This is not the time to put forward flimsy negotiating proposals,” he said. “You can’t negotiate with a bear when it’s eating your leg or with a street robber when he has you pinned to the floor.”

In Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz rebuked the Kremlin for its “backward imperialism” and declared that Ukraine “will drive away the dark shadow of war because it is strong and brave, because it has friends in Europe and all over the world”.

A car bombing outside Moscow that killed the 29-year-old daughter of right-wing Russian political theorist Alexander Dugin on Saturday also heightened fears that Russia might intensify attacks on Ukraine this week.

Russian officials have blamed Ukraine for the death of Darya Dugina, a pro-Kremlin TV commentator. Ukraine has denied any involvement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces have encountered unexpectedly stiff Ukrainian resistance in their invasion and abandoned their effort to storm the capital in the spring.

The fighting has turned into a war of attrition that has reduced neighbourhoods to rubble and sent shock waves through the world economy.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, speaking on Wednesday at a meeting of his counterparts from a security organisation dominated by Russia and China, claimed the slow pace of Moscow’s military action was due to what he said was an effort to spare civilians.

Russian forces have repeatedly targeted civilian areas in cities, including hospitals and a Mariupol theatre where hundreds of people were taking shelter.

But Mr Shoigu said Russia is carrying out strikes with precision weapons against Ukrainian military targets, and “everything is done to avoid civilian casualties”.

“Undoubtedly, it slows down the pace of the offensive, but we do it deliberately,” he said.