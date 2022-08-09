Notification Settings

Former president Donald Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate

World NewsPublished:

The US Justice Department has been investigating the discovery of boxes of classified information that were taken to his home after his presidency.

Former President Donald Trump delivers the final remarks during Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, on Saturday, August 6, 2022
Former President Donald Trump delivers the final remarks during Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, on Saturday, August 6, 2022

Former US president Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement on Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The circumstances were not immediately clear. Spokespeople for the FBI and the Justice Department did not return messages seeking comment on Monday evening.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Mr Trump said in his statement.

Former President Donald Trump claps during the final remarks during Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, on Saturday
Former President Donald Trump (Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News/AP)

The US Justice Department has been investigating the discovery of boxes of records containing classified information that were taken to Mar-a-Lago after Mr Trump’s presidency had concluded.

It was not clear whether the FBI search was connected to that probe.

A separate investigation related to efforts by Mr Trump allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election and the January 6 2021 riot at the US Capitol has also been intensifying in Washington.

