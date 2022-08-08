Russia accuses Ukraine of shelling nuclear power station again

Russia Ukraine War

Russia has again accused Ukrainian forces of shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power station.

Moscow said the Zaporizhzhia plant had been shelled from Marganets on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River on Sunday.

The station, occupied for months by Russian forces, also came under fire late on Saturday and each side accused the other of the attack.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said in a statement on Monday that the Ukrainian attack a day earlier caused a power surge and smoke erupted at the power plant’s switch facility, causing an emergency shutdown.

(Alamy/PA)

Fire teams extinguished the blaze and the plant’s personnel lowered the output of reactors No 5 and No 6 to 500 megawatt, Lt Gen Konashenkov said.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), recently warned that the way the plant was being run and the fighting going on around it posed grave health and environmental threats.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged western powers to force Kyiv to stop attacking the plant.

“Shelling of the territory of the nuclear plant by the Ukrainian armed forces is highly dangerous,” Mr Peskov said in a conference call with reporters. “It’s fraught with catastrophic consequences for vast territories, for the entire Europe.”

But Ukrainian military intelligence chief Andriy Yusov said his organisation had received credible information from several sources that the Russians had planted explosives at the Zaporizhzhia plant to head off an expected Ukrainian counter-offensive in the region.

“We have seen the Russian shelling of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant,” Mr Yusov said. “If it’s not true, the Russians can make a goodwill gesture and hand over control of the plant to an international commission and the IAEA, if not to the Ukrainian military.”

He said the Russians used similar tactics at the Chernobyl nuclear plant when they occupied it.

“This is a strategy of terror and scorched earth used by the Russians ahead of an inevitable Ukrainian counter-offensive in the south,” he said.

The Kremlin also reaffirmed that Russia will continue its military action in Ukraine until it achieves its goals, saying Kyiv has shown no interest in talks since March.

Asked if plans for referendums in Russia-occupied areas in south-eastern Ukraine would effectively thwart any possible talks, Mr Peskov said those votes are being organised by local authorities, not Moscow.

Ukrainian forces struck Russian-controlled areas in the south of the country overnight, according to Ukrainian and Russian-installed officials, including again hitting a strategic bridge in the southern city of Kherson.

The Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol, a Russian-controlled city in the neighbouring Zaporizhzhia region, said Ukrainian forces shelled several facilities where Russian troops were stationed with US-provided HIMARS rocket launchers.

A rescue worker puts out a fire at the house destroyed by a Russian attack (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Ivan Fyodorov said on Telegram that 100 Russian troops were killed. His claims could not be independently verified, and the Russian military did not immediately comment.

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Moscow-appointed administration of the Kherson region, said on Monday morning that Ukrainian shelling had again damaged the Antonivskiy bridge over the Dnipro.

The bridge, a key artery for Russian military supplies in the region, has been closed in recent weeks because of earlier shelling, and plans to reopen it to traffic on Wednesday were shelved due to the latest attack, Mr Stremousov said.

Ukraine’s presidential office said on Monday that the Russian military had shelled seven Ukrainian regions over the past 24 hours, killing five people and wounding 20 more.

Russian forces also continue to shell Nikopol, a city just across the Dnipro from the Zaporizhzhia plant, the presidential office said.