Cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain awaits inspection off Turkey

World NewsPublished:

The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni is loaded with 26,000 tons of corn.

Turkey Ukraine Grain

The first cargo ship to leave Ukraine since the Russian invasion has anchored at an inspection area in the Black Sea off the coast of Istanbul.

Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN officials will check if the grain shipment is in accordance with an agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kyiv to unblock Ukraine’s agricultural exports and ease the global food crisis.

The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni, loaded up with 26,000 tons of corn, set sail from Odesa on Monday. Its final destination is Lebanon.

Russia Ukraine War Developments
The Razoni’s cargo will be inspected by various officials (Khalil Hamra/AP)

The ship was anchored off the coast of Istanbul, near the mouth of the Bosporus Straits that connect the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara and on to the Aegean Sea.

More ships from Ukraine are expected to set off in the coming days.

Some 27 vessels have been waiting in three Ukrainian ports with cargo and signed contracts, ready to go, according to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

