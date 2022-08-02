US speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan amid rising tensions with China

A billboard welcomes Nancy Pelosi

US house speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan, becoming the highest-ranking American official to visit the self-ruled island that is claimed by China in 25 years.

Ms Pelosi’s visit has triggered increased tensions between China and the United States.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, to be annexed by force if necessary, and views visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island’s sovereignty.

The government in Beijing had warned of “resolute and strong measures” if Ms Pelosi went ahead with the trip.