US speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan amid rising tensions with China

Published:

She is the highest-ranking American official to visit the island in 25 years.

A billboard welcomes Nancy Pelosi
US house speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan, becoming the highest-ranking American official to visit the self-ruled island that is claimed by China in 25 years.

Ms Pelosi’s visit has triggered increased tensions between China and the United States.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, to be annexed by force if necessary, and views visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island’s sovereignty.

The government in Beijing had warned of “resolute and strong measures” if Ms Pelosi went ahead with the trip.

The Biden administration did not explicitly urge her to call the visit off, while seeking to assure Beijing it would not signal any change in US policy on Taiwan.

