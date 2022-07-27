Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two former US officers jailed for violating George Floyd’s civil rights

World NewsPublished:

J Alexander Kueng was sentenced to three years and Tou Thao got three-and-a-half years.

George Floyd Officers Civil Rights
George Floyd Officers Civil Rights

Two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights during his May 2020 killing have been sentenced to jail.

J Alexander Kueng was sentenced to three years and Tou Thao got three-and-a-half years, which a judge said reflected their level of culpability in a case that sparked worldwide protests as part of a reckoning over racial injustice.

They were convicted in February of two counts of violating Mr Floyd’s civil rights. The jury found they deprived the 46-year-old black man of medical care and failed to stop Derek Chauvin as he knelt on Mr Floyd’s neck for nine-and-a-half minutes.

As Chauvin pinned Mr Floyd’s neck, Kueng held his back, officer Thomas Lane held his feet and Thao kept bystanders back during the killing, which was recorded by witnesses.

From left, J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao
From left, J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

The federal government brought the civil rights charges against all four officers in May 2021, a month after Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in state court.

They were seen as an affirmation of the Justice Department’s priorities to address racial inequities in policing, a promise made by President Joe Biden before his election.

They came just a week after federal prosecutors brought hate crimes charges in the killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and announced two sweeping probes into policing in two states.

Chauvin, who pleaded guilty last year to violating Floyd’s civil rights and the civil rights of a teenager in an unrelated case, was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison.

Lane, who twice asked if Mr Floyd should be rolled on to his side so he could breathe, was convicted of one count and was sentenced last week to two-and-a-half years — a sentence Mr Floyd’s brother Philonise called “insulting”.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News