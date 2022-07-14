Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Italian Premier Mario Draghi says he will resign

World NewsPublished:

It follows the refusal of a coalition ally to support a government Bill.

Italian Premier Mario Draghi
Italian Premier Mario Draghi

Italian Premier Mario Draghi has told his Cabinet he will offer his resignation on Thursday evening to the president, following the refusal of a coalition ally to support a government Bill.

“The majority of national unity that has sustained this government from its creation doesn’t exist any more,” Mr Draghi said in a statement released by his office.

It will be up to President Sergio Mattarella to accept or reject the resignation.

President of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati reads out the vote result at the Senate in Rome
President of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati reads out the vote result at the Senate in Rome (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP)

But if the government crisis cannot be resolved quickly, Mr Mattarella could pull the plug on parliament, setting the stage for an election as early as September.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News