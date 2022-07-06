Opec secretary-general Mohammad Barkindo has died, officials say

Mohammad Barkindo

The secretary-general of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) has died, Nigerian authorities said.

Mohammad Barkindo, 63, died late on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Nigeria’s petroleum ministry told The Associated Press.

The cause of death is not immediately known.

We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo. He died at about 11pm yesterday 5th July 2022. Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community. Burial arrangements will be announced shortly. — Mele Kyari (@MKKyari) July 6, 2022

Mele Kyari, managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, tweeted the news of Mr Barkindo’s death which he described as “a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the Opec and the global energy community”.

Mr Barkindo, a Nigerian, led the crude oil bloc since August 2016, seeing it through some of its most turbulent times including during the pandemic when the oil price was hit with declining demand.

He was wrapping up his tenure at Opec when he died.