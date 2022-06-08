One dead and eight injured after car hits pedestrians in Berlin

Rescue workers help an injured person after a car hit a crowd of people in central Berlin

At least one person was killed and eight others injured after a vehicle drove into pedestrians in Berlin, rescue services said.

The incident happened near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital, Berlin police spokesman Martin Dams said.

Mr Dams said the suspected driver of the vehicle had been detained.

Large numbers of rescue vehicles and first responders were at the scene (Michael Sohn/AP)

It was unclear whether the incident – which happened near the Breitscheid Square, where an extremist carried out a vehicle attack on a Christmas market in 2016, resulting in 13 deaths – was the result of an accident or whether the driver had intentionally driven into the crowd, he added.

Berlin fire service spokesman Stefan Salzwedel, who confirmed the casualty figures, was not immediately able to provide further information on the victims.