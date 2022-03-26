Notification Settings

Iraqi parliament fails to elect president for second time

Published:

Only 202 members arrived at the Iraqi parliament, short of the two-thirds quorum required to conduct an electoral session to choose a president.

Iraqi parliamentarians
Iraqi parliamentarians

Iraqi legislators have failed to select a head of state for a second time, further deepening a political crisis spurred by infighting following federal elections five months ago.

Only 202 members arrived to Iraq’s parliament, falling short of the two-thirds quorum required for the 329-member legislature to conduct an electoral session to select the country’s president.

Saturday’s vote could not be held as many legislators allied with Iran-backed parties did not attend.

Another electoral session is scheduled for Wednesday.

Iraqi politicians have so far failed to agree on a compromise candidate for the presidency, exacerbating a political vacuum that also prevents the appointment of a prime minister.

Iraq Politics
There have been disagreements and boycott by several parliament blocs (AP)

Political groups now have two options: Continue negotiations until consensus is reached or dissolve parliament and hold federal elections again.

“Now the political process is in trouble,” said Shia legislator Muhammad Saadoun Al-Sayhoud.

Only 58 members showed up to the first presidential vote in parliament in early February.

That time, cleric Moqtada al-Sadr boycotted the session after Iraq’s supreme court suspended the nomination of front-runner Hoshyar Zebari, his bloc’s endorsed candidate.

This time, their members arrived to parliament, draped in white shrouds that Muslims use to wrap their dead, in a sign of their willingness to die for the cleric.

Iraqi politicians
A fresh attempt to elect a president will be held next week (AP)

Saturday’s failure to achieve quorum reflects ongoing disagreements between Mr al-Sadr, who won the largest number of seats in the 2021 October federal election, and a coalition of Iran-backed Shia parties that form the Coordination Framework over the nomination of candidates.

Mr al-Sadr’s win, with 73 seats, was a major upset to Iran-backed parties.

But the powerful cleric’s intention to form a government with Kurdish and Sunni allies while excluding the Iran-backed parties has proven difficult. Rebar Khalid, interior minister in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, has been the choice candidate of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Mr al-Sadr’s ally.

Legislators belonging to their Kurdish rivals, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, were conspicuous no-shows to the session.

Parallel to the parliament session, former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, allied with the Coordination Framework, held a gathering in his home with many legislators in attendance, in open defiance of the vote.

Based on an agreement forged after the 2003 US-led invasion, Iraq’s presidency – a largely ceremonial role – is held by a Kurd, while the prime minister is Shia and the parliament speaker is Sunni.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s government has been carrying out state duties with a caretaker status.

