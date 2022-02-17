Plane crashes into lorry on North Carolina highway

The scene of the crash

A light aircraft crashed into an articulated lorry on a North Carolina highway, killing the plane’s pilot and sparking a small fire, the State Highway Patrol said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the twin-engine Beechcraft Barron crashed into the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 South, near Davidson County Airport in Lexington, at around 5.35pm local time on Wednesday.

The lorry and its trailer were left on their side after the crash on Interstate 85 South (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal/AP)

Early reports indicated that the plane had been taking off from the airport when it lost altitude and crashed into the southbound HGV.

The FAA said it would investigate the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board, but provided no additional details.

News outlets reported that the truck driver was taken to hospital in Winston-Salem for treatment to minor injuries, officials said.

Emergency personnel at the scene of the crash between a light aircraft and an articulated lorry on Interstate 85 South in North Carolina (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal/AP)

Video footage from the scene showed both the lorry and the trailer on their side.

The tail section of the aircraft was seen next to the overturned rig.