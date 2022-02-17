Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

France to withdraw troops from Mali but remain in West Africa

World NewsPublished:

President Emmanuel Macron said France cannot remain ‘militarily involved’ with authorities who do not share the same ‘strategy and goals’.

France Mali
France Mali

President Emmanuel Macron has said France will withdraw its troops from Mali but maintain a military presence in neighbouring West African nations.

Announcing the move during a news conference in Paris on Thursday, Mr Macron said “We cannot remain militarily involved” alongside Malian transitional authorities with whom “we don’t share the strategy and goals”.

France has about 4,300 troops in the Sahel region, including 2,400 in Mali. The so-called Barkhane force is also involved in Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso and Mauritania.

French soldiers secure the area at the entrance to Gao, northern Mali (Jerome Delay/AP)

French forces have been active since 2013 in Mali, where they intervened to drive Islamic extremists from power. But the insurgents regrouped in the desert and began attacking the Malian army and its allies.

Mr Macron said support for civilians in Mali civilians will continue, but he blamed the junta now ruling the country for its decision to hire a private Russian military contractor known as the Wagner Group that the EU accuses of fomenting violence and committing human rights abuses in Africa.

The French president said a coalition of allies will remain in Sahel and the Guinea Gulf to counter actions from al Qaida and the Islamic State.

He said the fight against terrorism in the region requires “steadiness and tenacity”.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News