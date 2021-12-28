Mother bear and three cubs spotted napping in tree

Officials in the US have closed a road in one neighbourhood after a mother bear and three cubs were spotted napping in a tree there.

Chesapeake Animal Services asked residents near the tree on Bruin Drive in Virginia to stay inside and the public to stay away from the area.

Officials hoped that giving the bears “space, quiet, and time” would allow them to leave. The four black bears did leave their lofty perch on aptly named Bruin Drive in the city of Chesapeake at around midnight, Chesapeake Animal Services announced on Facebook.

Two of the four bears sleeping in a tree on Bruin Drive in Chesapeake, Virginia (Stephen M Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

“Black bears can be unpredictable, especially when sows (mothers) have cubs,” animal services officials said on Facebook.

“This is an extremely stressful situation for the bears, so it’s important to stay away from the area. That includes driving past the site.”

Chesapeake Police spokesman Leo Kosinski said dispatchers were first alerted to a possible bear sighting at around 2am local time on Monday, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

Later that morning, officers saw the bears napping in the tree and closed off the area, he said.

Conservation officers with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources responded to assess the situation.

“Bears are very good climbers, and these four are likely to climb down and walk away when they are ready,” Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources chief of wildlife Gray Anderson said.

“From what I’ve been told, a momma bear and three very healthy young cubs have made their way up a tree in a residential neighbourhood,” Anderson said.