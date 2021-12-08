Notification Settings

Olaf Scholz voted in to replace Angela Merkel as Germany’s leader

World NewsPublished:

Mrs Merkel has served as chancellor for 16 years.

Olaf Scholz

Germany’s parliament has elected Olaf Scholz as the country’s ninth post-war chancellor, opening a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure.

Mr Scholz’s government takes office with high hopes of modernising Germany and combating climate change, but faces the immediate challenge of handling the country’s toughest phase yet of the coronavirus pandemic.

Angela Merkel
Angela Merkel arrives in the German Parliament (AP)

He won the support of 395 legislators on Wednesday.

His three-party coalition holds 416 seats in the 736-seat lower house of parliament.

Mr Scholz will be formally named as chancellor by Germany’s president and sworn in by the speaker of parliament later on Wednesday.

