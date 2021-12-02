Angela Merkel urges Germans to shun hatred as she prepares to step down

Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, sits next to defence minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Germans to stand up to hatred, at a military ceremony bidding her farewell after 16 years in office.

Mrs Merkel was honoured with a traditional military musical performance and march in front of almost all the country’s political elite, save for the far-right Alternative for Germany, who were not invited.

“Our democracy also lives from the fact that wherever hatred and violence are seen as a legitimate means of pursuing one’s interests, our tolerance as democrats has to find its limit,” she said in a speech ahead of the ceremony.

The event, which was held at the defence ministry rather than in a more public setting due to pandemic constraints, involved a parade and a brass band playing three songs of Mrs Merkel’s choice.

The honour guards arrive for a Grand Tattoo ceremony to mark the farewell of German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Markus Schreiber/AP)

The first piece was You Forgot the Colour Film released in 1974 by East German-born punk singer Nina Hagen.

In it, the singer recounts a young woman’s lament that her boyfriend failed to take colour pictures of their beach holiday.

Ms Hagen, like Mrs Merkel, grew up in East Germany, but emigrated to the West in 1976 after clashing with the communist country’s authorities.

Mrs Merkel explained that the song was “a highlight of my youth, which is known to have taken place in the GDR”.

East Germany was officially known as the German Democratic Republic.

“By chance, (the song) is also set in a region that was in my former constituency” on the Baltic Sea, she added.

“As such, it all fits together.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Odd Andersen/AP)

Her second choice was a popular chanson by German singer Hildegard Knef called It Shall Rain Red Roses For Me.

She was presented with a bouquet of the flowers.

The final piece chosen by the daughter of a Protestant pastor was an 18th century Christian hymn Holy God, We Praise Thy Name.

Mrs Merkel remains caretaker chancellor until her successor, the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, is sworn in next week.

She wished him and his new centre-left government “all the best, good luck and much success”.

The long-time leader also urged her audience to “always see the world through the eyes of others too” and to work “with joy in your hearts”.