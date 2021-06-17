Ivory Coast’s ex-president returns after International Criminal Court acquittal

Former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo

Former president Laurent Gbagbo has returned to Ivory Coast a decade after his refusal to concede defeat in a presidential election sparked months of violence that left more than 3,000 people dead.

Mr Gbagbo was extradited to the International Criminal Court at The Hague in 2011 and spent eight years awaiting trial on war crimes charges. A judge acquitted him in 2019, saying prosecutors had failed to prove their case.

The verdict was appealed but upheld in late March, clearing the way for Mr Gbagbo to leave Belgium, where he had spent the past two years.

After making his way down the steps to the runway, Mr Gbagbo was escorted to a VIP hall at the airport, where he was greeted by political allies and his wife, Simone. She did not attend his trial at The Hague because the ICC had also issued a warrant for her arrest on charges related to the post-election violence.

A supporter of Mr Gbagbo at the Brussels international airport (AP/Olivier Matthys)

While the government led by his then-rival President Alassane Ouattara has allowed Mr Gbagbo’s return to Ivorian soil, there are already concerns about what role the divisive former leader may play in national politics.

Mr Gbagbo’s supporters began arriving near the airport at 6am, long before the ex-president had even boarded his flight in Brussels. Tensions between the jubilant crowds and security forces were high, with tear gas being used to disperse people coming to greet Mr Gbagbo.

The ex-president made no comment to journalists before getting into a vehicle that was soon encircled by crowds.

Mr Gbagbo’s opponents maintain he should be jailed in Ivory Coast, not given a statesman’s welcome. Some demonstrated outside Mr Gbagbo’s residence in the Cocody neighbourhood of Abidjan on Wednesday.

Thursday, though, was mostly a day of jubilation for Mr Gbagbo’s supporters, who have long maintained his prosecution was unfair and politically motivated. The ex-president garnered nearly 46% of the vote in 2010 and maintains a strong base of supporters.

Supporters of Mr Gbagbo protest as they claim they are being forbidden to greet the former president in Abidjan (AP/Diomande Ble Blonde)

“After his arrival we want peace and reconciliation, we want to live together because we were born together so we are obliged to live together” said Chief Tanouh, a traditional leader from the country’s east.

Mr Ouattara, who was ultimately declared the winner of the 2010 vote and has been president ever since, did not greet Mr Gbagbo at the airport.

Government spokesman Amadou Coulibaly said that was not the protocol for other former heads of state.

“For us, it is a normal arrival of a citizen returning to his country,” he said.

After the ex-president’s acquittal was upheld, Mr Ouattara had said the former president’s travel expenses, and those of his family, would be covered by the state.

It remains unclear what will become of other pending criminal charges against the ex-president.