Biden’s dog bites again

A handler walks Major, the White House dog at the centre of a second biting incident in a month

President Joe Biden’s younger dog Major has been involved in his second biting incident of the month, the White House said on Tuesday.

The dog “nipped someone while on a walk” on Monday, said Michael LaRosa, press secretary to first lady Jill Biden, adding that the dog “is still adjusting to his new surroundings”.

The person was seen by the White House Medical Unit “out of an abundance of caution” and returned to work without injury, Mr LaRosa added.

The dog had been seen by reporters on a walk around the White House South Lawn before the president and first lady travelled to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial early Monday evening.

Major, seen here with a White House staffer, had just returned from “doing time” at the Bidens’ personal home in Delaware following an earlier biting incident (Evan Vucci/AP)

The German shepherd only just returned to the White House last week, along with his sibling Champ, after causing a minor injury to an employee of the US Secret Service on March 8.

After that incident, the president said Major was “a sweet dog”. In an interview with ABC News, he explained the biting by saying the dog had “turned a corner, there’s two people he doesn’t know at all, you know, and they move and moves to protect”.

Mr Biden added at the time that “85% of the people there love him”.