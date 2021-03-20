Iceland volcano erupts after laying dormant for 6,000 years

AAn eruption, centre right, on the Reykjanes Peninsula in south-western Iceland on Friday

A volcano in south-western Iceland has erupted and spilled lava for the first time in 6,000 years.

Initial aerial footage, posted on the Facebook page of the Icelandic Meteorological Office, showed a relatively small eruption as two streams of lava ran in opposite directions down the Fagradals Mountain volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

The Department of Emergency Management said it was not anticipating evacuations because the volcano is in a remote valley about 1.5 miles from the nearest road.

The glow from the lava could be seen from the outskirts of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik, which is about 20 miles away.

The Reykjanes Peninsula hadn’t seen an eruption of any volcano in 781 years, though there had been signs of a possible eruption recently, with earthquakes occurring daily for the past three weeks.