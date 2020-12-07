Dog reunited with owners three years after going missing

Debra Mejeur hugs her dog Lola after being reunited with her

A dog has been reunited with its owners in the United States after going missing for more than three years.

Lola, a black Labrador, vanished from a fenced garden in 2017 when Debra and Steve Mejeur, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, were visiting a friend in Illinois.

The couple returned to the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village for about a month after Lola went missing. They posted notices, got help from volunteers and hired a professional pet searcher. But they had no luck finding their pet.

However, authorities in DuPage County, Illinois, received a call last week from a couple who had noticed Lola over the past few years going into a forest preserve. They had been leaving food for the dog and earned her trust.

A microchip revealed Lola’s owners.

Lola was brought to the shelter recently by a kind couple who found her outside, and today she's going to see her family… Posted by DuPage County Animal Services on Saturday, December 5, 2020

“I feel like I’m in a dream right now,” Mrs Mejeur said when the couple were reunited with Lola at DuPage County Animal Services.

“I still had an ounce of hope, I guess, but the majority of me was thinking she had already crossed the rainbow bridge. I was just completely stunned.”

Lola wagged her tail when she smelled her old blanket. Of course, no one knows how the dog survived for three years.