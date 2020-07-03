Advertising
French prime minister Edouard Philippe resigns
A government reshuffle is expected as President Emmanuel Macron looks to relaunch the French economy in the final two years of his term.
French prime minister Edouard Philippe has resigned, with a government reshuffle expected in the coming days.
The official statement did not say whether whether Mr Philippe will be replaced, or will stay on as the head of a new government.
President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to boost the two remaining years of his term with a focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy after the coronavirus crisis.
