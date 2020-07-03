Menu

French prime minister Edouard Philippe resigns

World News | Published:

A government reshuffle is expected as President Emmanuel Macron looks to relaunch the French economy in the final two years of his term.

Edouard Philippe

French prime minister Edouard Philippe has resigned, with a government reshuffle expected in the coming days.

The official statement did not say whether whether Mr Philippe will be replaced, or will stay on as the head of a new government.

President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to boost the two remaining years of his term with a focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy after the coronavirus crisis.

