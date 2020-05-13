Former Trump aide Paul Manafort released from prison due to virus concerns

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former presidential campaign chairman who was convicted as part of the special counsel’s Russia investigation, has been released from federal prison to serve the rest of his sentence in home confinement due to concerns about coronavirus, his lawyer said.

The 71-year-old was released from FCI Loretto, a low-security prison in Pennsylvania, according to his lawyer Todd Blanche.

Manafort had been serving more than seven years in prison following his conviction.

His lawyers had asked the Bureau of Prisons to release him to home confinement, arguing that he was at high risk from coronavirus because of his age and pre-existing medical conditions. Manafort was admitted to hospital in December after suffering from a heart-related condition, sources said at the time.

Manafort was among the first people charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, which examined possible co-ordination between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election campaign.

Manafort, who was prosecuted in two federal courts, was convicted by a jury in Virginia in 2018 and later pleaded guilty in Washington.

He was sentenced last March and was immediately hit with state charges in New York that could put him outside the president’s power to pardon. New York prosecutors have accused him of giving false information on a mortgage loan application.

Manafort’s release comes as prison advocates and congressional leaders have been pressing the Justice Department for weeks to release at-risk inmates ahead of a potential outbreak. They argue that the public health guidance to stay 6ft away from other people is nearly impossible behind bars.

Attorney general William Barr ordered the Bureau of Prisons in March and April to increase the use of home confinement and expedite the release of eligible high-risk inmates, beginning at three prisons identified as coronavirus hot spots. There are no confirmed coronavirus cases at FCI Loretto.

As of Tuesday, 2,818 federal inmates and 262 BOP staff members had positive test results for Covid-19 at federal prisons across the country. Fifty inmates had died.

The bureau has given contradictory and confusing guidance on how it is deciding who is released to home confinement, changing requirements, setting up inmates for release and backing off and refusing to explain how it decides who gets out and when.

An agency spokeswoman said more than 2,400 inmates have been moved to home confinement since March 26, when Mr Barr first issued a home confinement memo, and more than 1,200 others have been approved and are in the pipeline to be released.