Italian aid worker released after Kenya kidnapping in 2018
Silvia Romano was a 23-year-old volunteer with the humanitarian group Africa Milele when she was abducted.
An Italian aid worker who was kidnapped in Kenya in late 2018 has been freed.
Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte welcomed the release of Silvia Romano, who was a 23-year-old volunteer with the humanitarian group Africa Milele when she was abducted in the coastal trading centre of Chakama.
Mr Conte tweeted thanks to the foreign intelligence services and said: “Silvia, we’re waiting for you in Italy!”
Italian news media reported that the young woman ended up in Somalia in the hands of an armed group linked to Islamic extremists.
Al-Shabab militants have been blamed for a series of kidnappings of foreigners along Kenya’s coast.
