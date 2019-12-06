Daughter Caroline to take part in naming of USS John Kennedy aircraft carrier

John F. Kennedy’s daughter Caroline will participate in the christening of a new aircraft carrier that’s named after the 35th US president.

Newport News Shipbuilding said the christening of the USS John Kennedy will occur on Saturday at the shipyard in Newport News, Virginia.

Caroline Kennedy is the sponsor of her father’s namesake ship.

She will smash a bottle of American sparkling wine across the carrier’s hull.

The ship is the second of the US Navy’s new Ford-Class of aircraft carriers.

President John F Kennedy (PA)

The new carrier is designed to carry and fly more planes with fewer sailors.

The Kennedy’s keel was laid in 2015.

The dry dock was flooded in late October.

The christening ceremony is not open to the public.

But guests will include the Kennedy family as well as Kennedy sailors and their families.

Former US secretary of state John Kerry will serve as one of the speakers.