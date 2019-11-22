Abandoned baby giraffe bonds with dog at animal orphanage

A baby giraffe abandoned at birth has befriended a dog after being rescued and taken to an animal orphanage in South Africa.

Hunter and Jazz relax next to orphanage worker Janie Van Heerden (Denis Farrell/AP)

Jazz the giraffe arrived at The Rhino Orphanage in Limpopo province just days after birth. A farmer found him in the wild, weak and dehydrated, and called the centre for help.

Resident watchdog Hunter quickly began to care for the newcomer, and orphanage caretaker Janie Van Heerden said the pair bonded immediately.

Just when we thought it couldn't get any cuter, sweeter and more heart-warming, this happened.The bond and understanding between Jazz the giraffe and Hunter our AP Belgian Malinois is astonishing.#orphanedgiraffe #savingwildlife #wildliferescue #oddanimalcouples #interspeciesrelationships #animalbonds #malinois #antipoachingdogsMorongwane Game Heritage your little one is in good hands with Hunter Posted by The Rhino Orphanage on Friday, November 22, 2019

She said Jazz has been given IV fluids and his health is improving. He is being fed milk and is trying to eat leaves.

Hunter the dog is never too far from new friend Jazz (Denis Farrell/AP)

She added: “Possibly soon he will be able to go home.”