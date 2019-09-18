Menu

Advertising

Three dead as record-bid speedboat crashes off Venice

World News | Published:

Officials said the boat was trying to set a record time for the route from Monte Carlo to Venice.

Venice crash

Three people have been killed as a speedboat crashed into an offshore dike in Venice, firefighters said.

A fourth person aboard was also injured in the crash on Tuesday night.

Italian speedboat race officials said the boat was trying to set a record for the route from Monte Carlo to Venice.

They said the boat had begun the challenge on Monday morning and was allowed one fuel step.

Speedboat crash
(Vigili del Fuoco/Twitter/PA)

At least one of those killed was Italian, as was the injured man.

Italian state radio said the speedboat was capable of speeds up to 80mph.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News