Chinese businesswoman convicted in Mar-a-Lago trespass case

World News | Published:

Zhang served as her own attorney after firing her public defenders.

President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort (Lynne Sladky/AP)

A Chinese businesswoman has been convicted of trespassing at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and lying to Secret Service agents.

The 10-woman, two-man federal jury reached the verdict on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in the case of Yujing Zhang.

The 33-year-old Shanghai business consultant faces up to six years in prison.

Zhang was arrested on March 30. Prosecutors say she told a Secret Service agent she was there to swim and a clerk that she was there for a United Nations friendship event that prosecutors say she knew had been cancelled.

Prosecutors say Zhang carried a computer, phones and other electronics and had additional gear and significant cash in her hotel room, but she was not charged with espionage.

