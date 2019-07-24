British vessel transits strait where Iran seized tanker

A large British-flagged vessel has transited the Strait of Hormuz in the first such passage made by a UK ship since Iran seized the Stena Impero tanker last week.

Maritime publication Lloyd’s List identified the ship as the BW Elm. It reported that the Royal Navy warship HMS Montrose closely shadowed the vessel, but did not provide a direct escort.

Data from the tracking site Marine Traffic showed the commercial ship arrived at a port in Qatar early on Wednesday after transiting the strait.

The ship’s owner BW LPG declined to comment on specifics, but said the company “is grateful for the UK and international community for their naval presence” providing security to ships in the area.