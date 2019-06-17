Menu

US releases photos to bolster claim Iran attacked tankers

World News | Published:

The military says the photos taken from a Navy helicopter show Iranian forces removing an unexploded mine from the side of a Japanese-owned ship.

The Pentagon has released new photos it says show that members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard were responsible for attacks last week on two oil tankers near the Persian Gulf.

The military said the photos taken from a Navy helicopter show Iranian forces removing an unexploded mine from the side of the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous tanker in the Gulf of Oman.

Other photos show a large hole on the side of the Courageous, above the water line, that officials say appears to have been caused by another mine.

(US Department of Defence/AP)

The Pentagon released the photos to bolster its claim that Iran was responsible for the attacks. Iran has denied involvement.

The attacks on the tanker occurred as relations between the US and Iran have deteriorated in recent months.

