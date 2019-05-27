Menu

Suspect arrested over Lyon bomb attack

World News | Published:

A manhunt was launched after a device exploded on a pedestrian street on Friday night.

Soldiers at the scene in Lyon

A suspect has been arrested following a blast in Lyon that injured 13 people last week.

French interior minister Christophe Castaner announced the arrest on Twitter but did not say where the suspect was arrested.

Lyon explosion
Scene of the blast (Sebastien Erome/AP)

Police had launched a large manhunt after a device exploded on Friday on a busy pedestrian street in the central city.

An investigation was opened for “attempted murder in relation with a terrorist undertaking”.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

