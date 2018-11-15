Gibraltar’s leader says he has no concern over draft Brexit deal

Authorities in Gibraltar are welcoming the draft Brexit deal between Britain and the European Union, saying it makes no concessions to Spain’s claims on the tiny outcrop at the tip of the Iberian Peninsula.

Gibraltar’s Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said in a statement that the agreement “contains absolutely no concessions on sovereignty, jurisdiction or control”.

He adds that there are “no issues of bilateralism that can cause any concern”.

Our press release on the Gibraltar Protocol in the draft proposed Withdrawal Agreement. No concessions at all on sovereignty, jurisdiction or control or on any of our fundamental positions. pic.twitter.com/gU8s26RElA — Fabian Picardo (@FabianPicardo) November 15, 2018

Voters in Gibraltar voted overwhelmingly to stay in the European Union in the UK’s Brexit referendum in June 2016.

Local people were worried that Brexit could force closure of the border with Spain, preventing some 10,000 workers crossing each day.

The draft Brexit agreement establishes a series of joint Spanish-British committees to consult and exchange information on issues such as workers’ rights, taxation and policing.