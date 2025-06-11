Labour is learning the hard way that governing isn't easy

A week after the Government's less-than-surefooted U-turn on winter fuel payments, ministers are now facing growing demands from their backbenchers to do the same over its proposed cuts to disability benefits.

This leaves the Prime Minister - and his Chancellor - in an increasingly difficult position. If they stick to their guns, the dissent will only grow louder. But if they cedes to backbench demands and make the second major U-turn in days, then not only will they face the headache of finding the cash to pay for it, their authority will also be further undermined.

It is the latter reason that will probably force the PM to tough this one out, as he knows that if he gives in again, his backbenchers will surely come back with more demands.

As he approaches his first year in office, the Prime Minister is discovering that government is much harder than it looks from the opposition benches, and that there is no such thing as a pain-free decision.

Nobody said it would be easy.