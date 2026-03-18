Give hospices a Fair Deal now - before it is too late' - Shropshire Star Comment

We launched our Fair Deal for Hospices campaign back in December 2024 because of the perilous situation facing vital services in the region.

St Giles Hospice in Lichfield had been forced to shed jobs and close beds. Acorns Hospice had earlier faced closing its Walsall centre. Both situations had come about because of a lack of a proper funding system. Hospices in Shropshire and Mid Wales face similar pressures.

Unlike the NHS, hospices rely on inconsistent and piecemeal central government grants. It must then top up those funds with donations.

Hospice UK has demanded a new system of NHS-style funding that would provide long term contracts. That would allow hospices to plan services – to ensure all those who need help are getting it.

A new report from the Commons Public Accounts Committee today reports of another “cliff edge” looming as we approach a new financial year.

Hospices are yet again waiting to hear how much money they will receive from central government. MPs could hardly be more damning, and warn people are dying in hospital rather than through the dignity a hospice can provide either on site or at home.

A review is promised, but MPs warn that by the time a decision is made, services may have already been cut.

It is frankly bewildering that hospices are not given the long term financial stability that is enjoyed by the NHS.

This is a national scandal that has been allowed to roll on for far too long. MPs accuse the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England of sitting on their hands.

The time has come for meaningful action to provide a fair deal.