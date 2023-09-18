Star comment: No place for attack dogs on our streets

An American Bully XL dog

And yet that regulation is welcomed as it seeks to make our society safer.

There should be tighter laws but we should also, as a society, question why it is that certain people feel they need to literally arm themselves with a dog that offers nothing more than threat and aggression?

These dogs are a living and breathing version of a knife in the pocket - they are there, in the eyes of those who own them, to offer protection and also a threat to rivals.

Many groups will say that it is not the dog that is vicious, but the owner. That may be true, but it is clear that certain breeds - the American Bully especially - are inherently aggressive. It is time to be decisive and to rid our streets of dogs that are liable to attack. If that upsets some groups, then so be it.

If dogs are put down, it is better to make that decision now that witness the abject horror of other innocent victims being attacked.

The vast majority of dog owners are responsible. Dogs can be wonderful companions and are an asset to our society in so many ways. They are rightly described as being man’s best friend.

But there should be no place for attack dogs and it is clear that such breeds as Bully XL have slipped beneath the radar and are a danger. The regulations should be updated to reflect the times. Quite simply, there is no place for attack dogs in a civil society.

There will be sorrow for a small number of decent owners, but our streets must be safe.

Our weekly column from Amy Grayland offers sage advice on money saving tips.

It is particularly important at a time when we’re all feeling the pinch as the cost of living crisis endures.

This week, Amy is talking about ‘side hustling’ - taking on activities that will pay you money, supplement your income, and also give you a bit of fun as well.

In the modern, gig-economy, many of us learn that there are benefits of being flexible in the workplace. It’s important to be imaginative in finding ways to make some extra money. Many people already use the likes of eBay to bring in some additional revenue, while others have more than one job.

Amy’s ideas are worth exploration. Giving them a try may enrich your life, both financially and creatively.