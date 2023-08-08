Star comment: Being prepared is a vital insurance policy

Covid-19 vaccine

As the nation suffers through a cost of living crisis and as people get used to being poorer, there is little room for additional expenditure.

Yet some costs are worthwhile, and those required to prevent further pandemics are among those. We might not wish to pay for research and development into emerging illnesses or illnesses that have not yet emerged while there are other, seemingly-more-pressing priorities, yet we must.

We should view it as we view insurance for a car – it’s a necessary expense and one that’s crucial if the worst ever happens.

The new Vaccine Development and Evaluation Centre is a necessary and welcome step. The Covid-19 pandemic shows the huge risks posed – both in terms of the terrible human cost and the ongoing impact on our economy.

Yet the warning from Professor Sir Andrew Pollard that we are not up to speed is timely. Setting up this centre will not, on its own, be enough.

We need to continue to invest time and money in ensuring the UK is as well placed as possible to cope with another pandemic. We do not want to return to the dark days of Covid-19. We have only to reassess the costs of the pandemic, where tens of billions were spent to stay afloat, to see how important it is.

And if anyone is unconvinced by that economic argument, they have only to look into the eyes of the many bereaved relatives of Covid victims, to know how important this research is.

Some insurance policies are worth their weight in gold – and this one is essential.

***

The economy has faced numerous challenges in recent months. Now our damp summer is adding to the pressure. The money that people usually spend on having fun through the holidays is not being spent – though some retailers might have noticed an upturn in sales of umbrellas.

Hopefully the weather forecasters predicting a warmer end to the summer holidays will be proved right – and that will in turn bring a little bit of cheer to our high streets too.

It’s been a tough old time, with a cost of living crisis meaning people are less able to pay for leisure pursuits. A little warm weather and the opportunity to spend time in parks, at the beach, or out on walks will be welcomed by us all.