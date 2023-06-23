Star comment: Is Wales digging itself in a hole with tourism tax?

Or is the proposed tourism tax just another layer of useful revenue that handily only impacts on visitors and not the local population.

People across this region love Wales. It is close, it is beautiful and the welcome is warm. But the Welsh government should be careful how they step.

Many would resent paying a tax purely for the right to stay in another part of the United Kingdom. Wales is not, after all, a theme park. It is a working part of the UK that makes a contribution to the Exchequer and has proud traditions and heritage.

During the ongoing cost of living crisis, an extra few pounds on a week’s stay in Barmouth would be unwelcome - and would certainly be enough of a deterrent to some, meaning fewer would visit.

The message to the Welsh government is clear; tax us if you like, but we also reserve the right to opt for an English location next time we consider a short break or summer holiday.

Tourism, like hospitality, is about reducing barriers to entry and making people feel welcome. It is about encouraging, not discouraging.

Plans to charge people for a holiday will put many off, not only because of the hit to their pocket but also because of a genuine affront. People will feel galled that they have to make a second contribution to the State, having already decided to spend their hard-earned cash in the Welsh economy.

Perhaps the Welsh government will pull a rabbit out of a hat, though the evidence suggests they will simply put people off.

+++

Another weekend of rail disruption looms. It comes after disruption last weekend and the ongoing headache of having to negotiate strikes.

Engineering work is necessary. All passengers would agree that maintenance and safety are important but anyone travelling in the rail network regularly will tell you that it has become a lottery.

Services are disrupted by industrial action, engineering works, staff shortages and any other excuse that can be found. All too often, people plan a journey to find themselves facing a lengthy diversion or delay, which impacts plans.

We feel close to a tipping point at which confidence in rail services dips below a point where people start to look for permanent alternatives. And that is bad news for the long-term viability of our rail network.