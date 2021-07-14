LETTER: Rule changes mean interesting times are ahead

Signs in Birmingham informing road users of the clean air zone initiative, which will come into place on June 1.

In reply to Derek Griffiths (July 5) regarding car emissions and the Birmingham congestion/Clean Air Zone charge.

You are not wrong in thinking that if a vehicle passes an MOT emissions test it should not be subject to charges. However, I understand that there is a requirement of lower level emissions within a CAZ than the general emissions pass level at an MOT, but I may be incorrect.

Having checked online I discovered for the B’ham CAZ it depends on the type of vehicle and generally when it was registered with the DVLA.

My reading suggests diesel vehicles registered with the DVLA after September 1 2015 and petrol vehicles meeting ULEZ standards registered after January 1 2006 meet the requirements.

It also states that diesel/petrol hybrid vehicles must also comply with these required standards.

The CAZ charge applies to diesel vehicles not meeting Euro six emissions and petrol cars not meeting Euro four emissions.

There is now a further problem thrown into the car debate, which is receiving very little or no publicity at all. The introduction of E10 petrol in the UK in September, 2021, just a couple of months away. There is no change to diesel supplies.

Quite by chance we caught the end of the radio announcement on Saturday which set me the task of attempting to find more information.

The current E5 petrol is 5 per cent ethanol, the E10 is 10 per cent or 91/94 octane and is a way to reduce C02 emissions and removing older cars from the roads.

Information from 2020 states that cars registered before 2002 are not compatible with the fuel because it damages hoses/seals and creates petrol leaks and it is estimated there are as many as 600,000 thousand of these vehicles on the roads which people rely on.

There are other specific vehicles registered since 2002 which are also incompatible.

It is hoped that some garages will still supply the E5 Supergrade 97+ octane fuel but only those which are able to sell two types of petrol.

To check if your vehicle is compatible with E10 fuel your vehicle instruction/specification manual should give you the petrol specification required or contact your vehicle manufacturer or dealership with your vehicle registration details and they should be able to give you the information.

S Steatham, Darlaston

