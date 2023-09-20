Peter Rhodes on a movie lord, an English haggis and pure gold from the BBC's vaults

The centenary of the birth of Lord Richard Attenborough has passed with barely a mention, which seems strange given his enormous impact on the UK film industry. The man who gave us Gandhi and Jurassic Park deserves better. I recall interviewing him in Birmingham in 1998 when he laid the foundation stone for the Star City cinema complex. Amid the crowds, I never expected to get within a mile of the great man but Attenborough was helpful, chatty, amusing and generous with his time. A star to remember.