Mark Andrews: Heckling the King, and why the Equality Act is about as British as a branch of Aldi

Is heckling the King a step too far? Reporters have been accused of disrespect for shouting somewhat leading questions at his Majesty following the arrest of his troublesome younger brother.

Like most journalists, I take the view that a healthy dash of insolence is better than forelock-tugging servitude. News is what the establishment doesn't want you to know, everything else is propaganda.

But while I'm all for a moderate degree of disrespect for authority, I do have a problem with the futility of it all. For as long as I can remember, reporters have stood outside No. 10 bawling 'are you incompetent minister?', or 'are you going to resign?'. And how many times have their beleaguered quarry stopped in their tracks, walked up to their tormenter, and replied 'yes, actually, I am?'

*****