Mark Andrews: Ditch the hair-shirt and spread the love - why we should all be putting out the flags for St George's Day

Nothing much? Well I don't suppose you will be alone. One of the things that has made me increasingly sad over the years is how muted the celebrations for England's patron saint have become.

I'll admit, I should do a bit more myself. My car club used to mark the occasion with a celebratory dinner, but that sort of fizzled out after lockdown.

Walk around almost any town or city centre on St Patrick's Day, and you will see pubs decked out with shamrocks and folk who have never set foot on the Emerald Isle knocking back the cut-price Guinness. Anybody with the most tenuous link to Wales finds it necessary to mark St David's Day, and it would take a brave man to tell the Scots to pipe down on St Andrew's Day.

Yet when it comes to St George's Day, the celebrations are half-hearted at best. I will probably stick a couple of flags on the car, and a clip of Vera Lynn on Twitter, and that's about it.

Personally, I blame the slebs.

OK, I blame them for most things actually. But we've had Londoner Rod Stewart cheering on the Scottish football team when they play England (although contrary to popular belief, he's never actually claimed to be Scottish). We have Essex boy Dermot O'Leary claiming he's Irish. And Vinnie Jones, who post-football has carved our a career playing cockney hard men in movies, reckons he feels Welsh. Yeah, right, nothing to do with failing to make the grade for the England football team, eh Vinnie? But how often do you hear the rich and famous boasting about their English identity?

Problem is, everybody wants to be in a minority these days, they all want their own personal USP that sets them apart from the masses. They don't think being English is cool.

And they are wrong. From Elgar to Oasis, from Benjamin Britten to Blur, from Shakespeare to Benjamin Zephaniah, from Dickens to Lee Child, England has been at the cutting edge of culture for centuries. It is home to the world's top university, the Greenwich Meridian is the centre of the universe - at least when it comes to setting our clocks. How cool is that?

And while Donald Trump may like to play the big man over in the colonies, even he was over-awed by the prospect of a state visit to London. He may talk the talk, but he knows where the real seat of influence lies. And if he knows that, it's about time we recognised it.

England is bracingly cool.

You can't blame it all on the slebs. There is also a vocal section of society - let's call them the tofu-munching Guardian readers, because that really winds them up - who always seem intent on celebrating any culture but their own. They fear a celebration of Englishness is, by definition, right wing, and that anybody who takes part is probably a racist, skinhead, Millwall supporter, or worse still, Nigel Farage.

Well the answer to that lies in their own hands. They need to avert their eyes from Polly Toynbee, stop contemplating their navels, and go out and join in the fun. I know they don't like fun very much, but St George's Day is for everyone - even the hair-shirt worriers. Instead of fretting over what they fear it might be, they should take part and make St George's Day their own.

And if they stopped to contemplate the real message behind St George's Day, they might actually find it is right up their street. Because while the talk of slaying dragons and rescuing princesses is great for kids, the real story is far more profound. The real St George is thought to have been a mixed-race officer in the Roman army, who was murdered by the tyrannical emperor Diocletian for refusing to renounce his Christian faith.

The importance of standing up for your principles and not being pushed around by bullies is not a bad message to imbue the next generation with, particularly given the present state of the world.

St George's Day should be a time for everyone in England to come together, have a good time, and focus on what unites.

Have a good one.

