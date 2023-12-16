Mark Andrews: Forget Cop28, this is how we should produce green energy

Phew, that's a big relief. I thought this one was going to be just an empty talking shop.

* * *

But seriously, though, is that the best they could do after 13 days of gassing? Couldn't they have managed something just a bit more imaginative?

I mean it was lovely seeing all those beautiful private jets touch down in Dubai, and I'm sure the food was exquisite. But even boring old Cop 26 in bleak, frosty Glasgow came to pretty much the same conclusion.

Now I'm not saying I actually want a whole lot more impossible regulation, which the governments will end up backing down on anyway. But wouldn't it have saved a whole lot of time and money if they just sent out an email asking if it was OK to repeat last year's resolution?