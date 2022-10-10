Star comment: Response to Feed a Family campaign has been humbling

Good Shepherd chief executive Tom Hayden chips in helping in the kitchen with volunteers Elsie Hawthorne and Pam Smith

The response from our readers has been humbling. We thank each and every individual who has dug deep to help the vulnerable and the needy. Your generosity and kindness towards those who require help is truly inspiring.

At this time of spiralling energy costs and with inflation running at levels not seen in many years, people are struggling. In some cases, that means they are unable to put food on the table, much less to pay for energy or keep up to date with rent and mortgage payments.

Food banks are experiencing more demand than ever, and with winter on the horizon, demand is likely to grow further. We are heading towards the hardest time there’s been since the 1970s. The economic outlook is poor, while the jury is still very much out over Liz Truss’s trickle-down approach.

It is a time to come together. It is a time to be benevolent and altruistic. It is a time to put others first, just as our communities did during the pandemic.

Each of us is empowered to help. Our campaign seeks to boost stocks of food banks across the region, as well as linking up those people who need help with local organisations.

Times are tough but if more readers can donate, they will be helping to support those most in need.

There are more good people in society than bad. And as we saw during the Covid years, there’s a natural instinct to help.

Now is the time for good deeds and thoughtfulness as we look to build a kinder society among our own communities, catching those who would otherwise fall.

***

Parkinson’s is a cruel disease. Jeremy Paxman and The Chase star Paul Sinha opening up about their condition will raise its profile – and helping spot the signs early will ensure that people get better support.

It is a vicious disease and one that commands huge resources for research and development. Scientists are working hard to find cures and better treatments so that future generations are spared the slow decline that some face.

It is important that people are allowed dignity and the nation must find a way of providing better social care, particularly for the elderly.