Star comment: It's time to make Brexit work

How’s Brexit going? The simple mention of the “B” word can be enough to set off a heated argument, still today, many months after our exit from the European Union.

In our region a large majority voted for it, both directly in the 2016 referendum, and by supporting the Boris Johnson “Get Brexit Done” theme at the last general election.

For ordinary voters who backed Brexit, it’s a fair bet that it was not, for them, specifically about trade, but more about control, governance, democracy and national identity.

But as the EU is at its heart a trading bloc, there was always going to be a challenge for trade in the post-Brexit period – and now we have it.

At a time when the economy is under pressure anyway, the paperwork and delays being experienced by some firms is simply unacceptable. It is up to the government to make this a top priority, ensuring that trade with Europe can be carried out with the minimum of fuss.

That will be a challenge in itself, for the EU will feel it is not its role to make the consequences of Brexit any easier for the UK.

It is also important that trade links are formed with other parts of the world so that we can see the benefit of being able to trade freely as a sovereign country.

Remainers will say, and do say, they told us so. Those who voted for Brexit will largely put up with a little more paperwork as an acceptable cost for being free of the EU and being able to forge bespoke trading relationships with other countries.

It is time now to put in place a system that can work in the long term so that we can continue our role as a friendly and effective trading neighbour to Europe.

Valentine’s Day is either important or irrelevant, depending on your point of view.

For millions it is a chance to cement a relationship or start a new one. But it also, inevitably, offers a window of opportunity to those who want to take advantage.

Nearly two in five people who have dated someone online in the past year have been asked for money, according to alarming new research.

UK Finance is using the run-up to Valentine’s Day to highlight the dangers. The message is to take care. Internet dating can be a wonderful way to meet someone new, but those involved should also go into it with their eyes open.

If someone starts asking for money, the chances are their motives are not sincere. At worst, it could be part of a scam that can spiral out of control.