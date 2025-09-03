'Help us move towards a future where everyone with breast cancer lives' - Your Letters: September 3

PLEASE SUPPORT PINK CAMPAIGN

Last year at 34, I was diagnosed with breast cancer, and my world changed overnight. Surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy were some of the toughest challenges I’ve ever faced, not only physically, but emotionally too.

Attending Breast Cancer Now’s Moving Forward course at the end of hospital treatment was a turning point and the friendships and support I found there reminded me just how powerful it is to share our stories.

That’s why this October I’ll be proudly joining the charity’s Wear It Pink for a celebration with friends and family, raising money for Breast Cancer Now’s life-saving research and life changing support services. I encourage you to join me, and throw on something pink at home, school, work or with friends.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK and no one should have to face it alone. Please join me on October 2. Sign up today at wearitpink.org/SignUp and help us move towards a future where everyone with breast cancer lives, and lives well.

Milou Katsikare, Breast Cancer Now