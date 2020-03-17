Shropshire Star comment: We really are all in this together

Throughout our history there have been numerous occasions when we have stood strong as a nation in the face of testing circumstances.

If the people of this great country are known for one thing, it is that determination to act as one when the going gets tough.

And that Dunkirk spirit is exactly what is needed now as coronavirus continues to take hold.

With the number of people diagnosed with the illness surging past 1,500, we are seeing new measures brought in to curb its spread almost on an hourly basis.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said we are now approaching a period where the number of cases are set to escalate quickly, and that drastic action is needed.

International travel bans are in place, events continue to be cancelled at a rapid rate and the prospect of school closures and people being ordered to work from home is very real indeed.

A number of countries remain in lockdown – a position we are likely to find ourselves in here in the UK at some point in the near future – and it now seems inevitable that people aged over 70 will be asked to self-isolate.

As a society, the welfare of elderly people should be at the very top of our list of priorities.

Those people who are aged 70 or over are most vulnerable to Covid-19, and we can all play our part in looking after them during these difficult times.

With that in mind, this newspaper has today launched an appeal urging people to rise up to the challenge of coronavirus by helping their neighbours.

As part of the campaign, we have launched an open forum for people to offer their assistance.

That could mean offering to pick up shopping for an elderly neighbour, or collecting prescriptions.

In other cases it may be providing a friendly voice on the phone – a simple gesture, which can mean so much to someone who is isolated.

We have also printed forms that people can fill in, cut out and deliver through their neighbours’ doors, offering their help if needed. Already we have seen numerous examples of people coming together to help.

Many businesses across the region have started free delivery services for vulnerable customers, a move which has the added benefit of aiding the local economy over a period where firms are likely to feel the pinch.

A number of groups offering to help the elderly have been set up on social media channels, with thoughtful volunteers offering to help out with shopping and errands.

It cannot be stressed enough that these are unprecedented circumstances that we find ourselves in. There is no rulebook to follow detailing how we can get through the next few months.

Our call for community action comes amid warnings that many vulnerable people, including those aged over 70, could face mental health issues as a result of needing to distance themselves socially from others.

This is a time when we all need to dig in.

If we all pull together, we can get over the illness and the disruption, and move on to more settled times. When it comes to combatting coronavirus, we really are all in it together.