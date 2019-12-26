Shropshire Star comment: Getting to the point on flu jabs

The much-loved institution that was at the heart of the recent General Election – being second in importance only to Brexit – will once more feature in the headlines.

There will be too few A&E places, not enough beds, delayed operations and, of course, tales of those who have overindulged and left it to ambulance staff to pick up the pieces.

Pictures of people waiting on trolleys are likely to be commonplace, and there will likely be reports of instances where the NHS simply cannot cope.

Against that backdrop, there are things that we can do. While the political battle rages over funding, we can take personal and collective responsibility to ease the strain.

We do not need to visit A&E for minor injuries, we can use GP surgeries or out-of-hours services. And we can take preventative steps to avoid becoming ill by signing up for a free flu vaccine.

Thousands of people across the region do not opt in to a system of vaccinations when they are perfectly entitled to receive them. We have already heard several reminders from doctors and health experts urging people to take up the free vaccination. And yet we don’t. This is a free service than can help people stay fit and healthy – and in turn ease the pressure on our hard-pressed NHS.

Encouraging people to look after themselves isn’t an example of the Nanny State. It’s quite the reverse. Getting protection against illnesses that can lead to hospitalisations and worse helps to keep us all fit and well. It frees up scarce resources for the NHS and ensures there are spaces for those whose need is greater.

It also shows that as a nation, we take responsibility and work to protect the services provided. We do not take things for granted nor abuse the privilege conferred upon us by those who created our excellent NHS.

Getting a quick and relatively painless flu jab is the right thing to do personally and for society generally. So if you haven’t yet booked your appointment, now is the time.