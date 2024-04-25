Talking Telford: Celebrating in style for a saint who's become controversial

St George’s Day (Tuesday this week) seems to bring with it a strange melodrama every year. It’s the patron saint’s day of the United Kingdom’s biggest and most populous nation, but, the cry from some sectors goes, it gets less fanfare even on this island than the equivalent day for Ireland, in St Patrick’s Day.

That’s the view of some who believe we should do more to mark St George’s Day - and in recent years the sentiment seems to have become laced with venom.