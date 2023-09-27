Star comment: If big businesses can't provide a good service, action must be taken

Published:

Big business has had a problematic relationship with the general public in recent times. From fuel companies that profiteer at the pumps, to energy companies that fail to pass on savings in a timely manner, from rail companies that provide ineffective services, to supermarkets that punish supplies and cash in during a cost of living crisis.

Up Sewage Creek campaigners unhappy about sewage being discharged into the River Severn
There have been a number of PR disasters, while the public has become at times disenfranchised as it’s seen large businesses make windfall sums.

